Weigh In on Wildfire Protection Plan

By Captain Dave Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department | January 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be holding its initial public workshop to solicit suggestions from the public during preparation of a Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) for the San Marcos Pass/Eastern Goleta Valley Mountainous Areas.

The workshop will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, 4408 Cathedral Oaks Road.

The CWPP is being developed at the request of community members in the affected area and pursuant to the action identified in the Eastern Goleta Valley Community Plan (Action FIRE-EGV-1B). The purpose of the CWPP is to identify fire hazard-reduction strategies that are in balance with sustainable ecological management and fiscal resources, and to enhance fire preparedness for local residents.

Fire hazard-reduction strategies include identifying and prioritizing areas for hazardous fuel-reduction treatments, recommending current best practices re: types and methods of fuel treatments, and recommending measures to reduce structure ignitability.

All stakeholders, including affected homeowners/residents, business owners, agencies and organizations are encouraged to participate in the upcoming workshop and in future meetings.

For more detailed information, including examples of existing CWPPs, visit http://www.sbcfire.com/Community-Wildfire-Protection-Plan-for-Eastern-Goleta-Valley-Mountainous-Areas. Or, email county staff at [email protected]

— Captain Dave Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
