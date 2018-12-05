Weight in With Hartmann During Constituent Office Hours

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann invites constituents to visit during upcoming office hours to discuss Solvang, Isla Vista and Los Alamos
issues.
Constituent office hours are scheduled in Solvang, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 1745 Mission Drive; Isla Vista, 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the Coffee Collaborative, 6560 Pardall Road, Goleta; and in Los Alamos, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Bedford Winery, 448 Bell St.
Hartmann is interested in speaking with students, residents, community leaders and businesses to hear about community vitality ideas, learn about and share upcoming projects, and to answer any questions Solvang, Isla Vista and Los Alamos residents may have regarding local issues.
Drop-ins welcome.
— Jefferson Litten for County Supervisor Joan Hartmann.