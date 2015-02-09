Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:28 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels Promotes Scott Reid to Partner

By Adam Zimmerman for Welch-Ryce-Haider | February 9, 2015 | 9:47 a.m.

Reid
Scott Reid

Welch-Ryce-Haider, one of Santa Barbara’s oldest funeral chapels, is proud to announce the elevation of Scott Reid to the position of partner.

Reid, who has been with Welch-Ryce-Haider for 10 years, will be joining senior partners J. Stephen Gibson and James Nelson as they attend to the needs of families on the Central Coast with funeral and cremation services.

Reid has been a Santa Barbara resident since 1971 and is a graduate of Brooks and Santa Barbara City College. He has a family here and is active in the community.

Welch-Ryce-Haider has been serving the area since 1924 and has two locations, at 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara and at 450 Ward Drive in Goleta.

The mortuary was first opened by Charles Holland and later purchased in 1935 by Donald Welch and Andrew Ryce. In 1964 they merged with the Haider mortuary to become Welch-Ryce-Haider.

Today they remain the area’s only locally owned and operated funeral chapel and crematorium.

— Adam Zimmerman represents Welch-Ryce-Haider.

