Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Scheduled for March 28

Everyone is invited to this attend Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day, a national day of recognition — and celebration — for all who served in the U.S. armed forces during the Vietnam War era (1959-1975) on Saturday, March 28.

The day is your chance to come out to meet the local Vietnam veterans who served during that war and give them a hearty welcome home! Presented by the local Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 218 and War Torn Productions, this is the official celebration of the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.

The free, family-friendly event runs from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Break Time Sports Lounge, 5977 Encina Road in Goleta, near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Calle Real.

All veterans and their families are most welcome.

There will be a special ceremony at 2 p.m. with speeches and dedications to honor the 58,267 men and women who did not come home, 98 of whom are from Santa Barbara County.

Guests will have photo opportunities with Chapter 218’s authentic Huey helicopter that did service in country as well as other types of military vehicles. T-shirts with a graphic of the Huey helicopter will also be for sale.

Live music from Teresa Russell will keep the energy high.

Prizes and trophies will be awarded for the Chili & Enchilada cook-offs.

Best dressed in the fashion of and best dancing to the music of the 1960s and ’70s era also will get prizes. Break out those bell-bottoms and fringe jackets!

For information, contact Peter Bie at 805.259.9779 or Jerry Farmer at 805.350.2006, or email them at [email protected] or [email protected].

VVA Chapter 218 is grateful to the Break Time Sports Lounge owner and special events manager, Jerry Farmer, for supporting the event.

All proceeds from the Welcome Home celebration will benefit the VVA Chapter 218.

Connect with Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 218 on Facebook to keep up on future events.

— Maureen “Mo” McFadden of McFadden & McFadden P.R. represents Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 218.