Well-Being Coach Dave Mochel Offering ‘Tune Your Brain’ Summer Retreats

Dave Mochel, neuroscience teacher and mindfulness coach, will offer two retreats this summer titled “Tune Your Brain for Inner Peace and Outer Results.”

If you want to thrive more and struggle less, these retreats were designed for you.

Discover how the human brain creates your experience and how simple practices allow you to be more relaxed, resourceful, resilient, joyful and productive. Learn how to find freedom in any situation and reclaim the energy you have been putting into resistance or avoidance, strengthen your self-awareness and relationships and create a daily well-being practice based in mindfulness, kindness, and purpose.

These experiential retreats will take place at La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center in Santa Barbara. The dates for the retreats are June 19-21 and Aug. 9-11.

The cost of tuition and meals is $400. Rooms are available onsite for an additional cost and some financial aid is available.

Space is limited. To register or for more information, go to www.appliedattention.com.



— Dave Mochel represents Applied Attention Consulting LLC.

