Wellness Room Open for Fitness at Lompoc YMCA

The Lompoc Family YMCA opened its new wellness room with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 31. The wellness room will serve as an extension of the fitness room and will have free weights.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Bureau, YMCA staff and board members, and staff from the city of Lompoc and Lompoc Valley Medical Center. The Home Depot Lompoc supplied a grant of $5,000 for the project.



“We’re excited to open the wellness room as a place where our members can have extra space to work out and utilize our equipment,” said Susan Long, branch manager of the Lompoc Family YMCA.

“Because the Y is so much more than gym, our members not only have an extra resource to become healthier, but we also support values and programs that strengthen our community,” she said.

Celebrating 50 years in the community, the Lompoc Family YMCA kicks off its Annual Campaign Feb. 15 with a goal of raising $100,000.

Every dollar raised in the campaign is applied to placing kids and families in need into YMCA programs such as healthy living programs, summer day camp, afterschool programs, senior fitness, afterschool care, the LIVESTRONG cancer-survivor program, and memberships.

— Angel Pacheco for Lompoc Family YMCA.