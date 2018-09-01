Saturday, September 1 , 2018, 2:02 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Business

Wells Fargo Awards $10,000 Grant to Housing Trust Fund

By Jennifer McGovern for Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County | September 1, 2018 | 12:00 p.m.

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County (HTF) has received a $10,000 grant award from Wells Fargo.

The grant will support the operations of the HTF, which offers low-cost loans to developers of affordable housing countywide and provides low-cost down-payment loans up to $100,000 to help first-time, low-to-middle income homebuyers purchase an entry-level home in the community where they work.

"Wells Fargo is pleased to support the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County's outstanding work in expanding affordable housing opportunities throughout the county," said Ernie Pineda, Central Coast region bank president.

"We are committed to making better opportunities possible for residents along the Central Coast, and are proud to collaborate with organizations like HTF to build strong, sustainable communities," he said.

The nonprofit Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County operates in the sixth least affordable small metropolitan area housing market in the nation (National Association of Home Builders 2018).

Over the past several years, HTF has funded some $5 million in loans to facilitate the production of 195 units of newly constructed affordable housing for low-income households and has provided $1,023,924 to help 30 first-time low to upper moderate-income homebuyers buy a home.

To learn more about HTF and its affordable housing production and homebuyer programs, visit https://www.sbhousingtrust.org.

— Jennifer McGovern for Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.

 

