Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:51 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Wells Fargo Sponsors Foodbank Turkey Drive with $25,000 Matching Challenge

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | October 25, 2013 | 8:16 a.m.

With November just around the corner, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is busy preparing for its annual community Turkey Drive and has some exciting news to share!

This year, Wells Fargo will be sponsoring the Turkey Drive with a $25,000 one-to-one matching grant. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 1, the Foodbank invites the community to provide the key ingredient to the Thanksgiving holiday meal for local families in need. The annual Turkey Drive kicks off countywide on Nov. 1 and runs through Friday, Nov. 22.

Both monetary donations as well as donations of turkeys and chickens can be made during the drive. The Foodbank’s goal is to raise $25,000 to support holiday distribution and collect 3,000 turkeys in order to help families carry on the tradition of taking part in a warm Thanksgiving meal with loved ones. Turkey donations will be matched at $15 each.

“Wells Fargo knows how many families depend on the services of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, especially now as we near the holidays,” said Joe Mathai, Wells Fargo valley coastal president. “Being able to offer food and assistance to those in need is crucial. We hope the Santa Barbara community joins us in our support of this great organization and helps them continue the great work they do for our community.”

“Thanksgiving is our country’s most important reminder of the benefits of coming together around a meal,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “With support from the community and sponsors like Wells Fargo, Foodbank strives to make this time of year a joyous one for all, especially those who might otherwise have gone without.”

The Foodbank is well on its way towards this goal with the Wells Fargo matching challenge, and a generous donation from the Bartleson family, who will donate 100 frozen turkeys to the Foodbank’s Santa Maria location to kickoff the drive. Also rising to the occasion are those at Pacific Gas and Electric Company, which is providing a $5,000 cash donation toward the drive. Other organizations, individuals or businesses are encouraged to participate in the drive.

Contributions can be dropped off in both Santa Maria and Santa Barbara locations:

Santa Maria

» Dropoffs can be made at the Santa Maria Foodbank facility at 490 W. Foster Road from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays

» Though the Foodbank is only open on weekdays, it will open its facilities during a one-day event frrom 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 to allow those who can’t stop by during regular weekday hours to make a donation

Santa Barbara

» On Sunday, Nov 17, four churches in Montecito as part of their M-4 Turkey Wranglers campaign will be collecting turkeys for the Foodbank (Montecito Covenant Church, All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, El Montecito Presbyterian Church and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church)

» Dropoffs can also be made at the Santa Barbara Foodbank facility at 4554 Hollister Ave. from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays

» Though the Foodbank is only open on weekdays, it will open its facilities during a one-day event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 to allow those who can’t stop by during regular weekday hours

Online Fund Donations

• Individuals can also donate funds electronically by clicking here.

Click here to see updates on the Foodbank’s Turkey Drive campaign or for more information. For more information or to volunteer during the Turkey Drive or holiday season, click here or call 805.967.5741.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 