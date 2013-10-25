Wells Fargo Sponsors Foodbank Turkey Drive with $25,000 Matching Challenge

With November just around the corner, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is busy preparing for its annual community Turkey Drive and has some exciting news to share!

This year, Wells Fargo will be sponsoring the Turkey Drive with a $25,000 one-to-one matching grant. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 1, the Foodbank invites the community to provide the key ingredient to the Thanksgiving holiday meal for local families in need. The annual Turkey Drive kicks off countywide on Nov. 1 and runs through Friday, Nov. 22.

Both monetary donations as well as donations of turkeys and chickens can be made during the drive. The Foodbank’s goal is to raise $25,000 to support holiday distribution and collect 3,000 turkeys in order to help families carry on the tradition of taking part in a warm Thanksgiving meal with loved ones. Turkey donations will be matched at $15 each.

“Wells Fargo knows how many families depend on the services of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, especially now as we near the holidays,” said Joe Mathai, Wells Fargo valley coastal president. “Being able to offer food and assistance to those in need is crucial. We hope the Santa Barbara community joins us in our support of this great organization and helps them continue the great work they do for our community.”

“Thanksgiving is our country’s most important reminder of the benefits of coming together around a meal,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “With support from the community and sponsors like Wells Fargo, Foodbank strives to make this time of year a joyous one for all, especially those who might otherwise have gone without.”

The Foodbank is well on its way towards this goal with the Wells Fargo matching challenge, and a generous donation from the Bartleson family, who will donate 100 frozen turkeys to the Foodbank’s Santa Maria location to kickoff the drive. Also rising to the occasion are those at Pacific Gas and Electric Company, which is providing a $5,000 cash donation toward the drive. Other organizations, individuals or businesses are encouraged to participate in the drive.

Contributions can be dropped off in both Santa Maria and Santa Barbara locations:

Santa Maria

» Dropoffs can be made at the Santa Maria Foodbank facility at 490 W. Foster Road from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays

» Though the Foodbank is only open on weekdays, it will open its facilities during a one-day event frrom 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 to allow those who can’t stop by during regular weekday hours to make a donation

Santa Barbara

» On Sunday, Nov 17, four churches in Montecito as part of their M-4 Turkey Wranglers campaign will be collecting turkeys for the Foodbank (Montecito Covenant Church, All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, El Montecito Presbyterian Church and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church)

» Dropoffs can also be made at the Santa Barbara Foodbank facility at 4554 Hollister Ave. from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays

» Though the Foodbank is only open on weekdays, it will open its facilities during a one-day event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 to allow those who can’t stop by during regular weekday hours

Online Fund Donations

• Individuals can also donate funds electronically by clicking here.

Click here to see updates on the Foodbank’s Turkey Drive campaign or for more information. For more information or to volunteer during the Turkey Drive or holiday season, click here or call 805.967.5741.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.