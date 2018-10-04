Thursday, October 4 , 2018, 2:11 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Wendy Cooper Named Marketing Director at Wuttke Institute

By Wendy Cooper for Wuttke Institute | October 4, 2018 | 10:44 a.m.
Wendy Cooper
Wendy Cooper

Wendy Cooper has been named the director of marketing and business development of the Wuttke Institute of Neurotherapy in Santa Barbara.

In her role, Cooper will increase awareness about the Wuttke Institute and promote its new business ventures and expansion efforts, including a home-based remote neurofeedback system lets clients receive neurofeedback from their homes.

Cooper will also be trained as a neurofeedback technician.

The Wuttke Institute offers clinically proven, non-drug treatments for a variety of problems, including anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), using neurofeedback.

Neurofeedback is a type of biofeedback that charts brainwave frequencies in real time to teach the brain self-regulation.

The quantitative EEG analysis can determine the location and extent of any anomalies in brainwave patterns; and based on those anomalies, individualized protocols are created to target dis-regulation and restore balance.

Neurofeedback can help break undesirable mental or behavioral patterns by providing reinforcement for a more balanced function during the course of training.

In 2015, Cooper moved to Santa Barbara to pursue a doctorate in depth psychology from the Pacifica Graduate Institute, specializing in somatics.

Before joining the Wuttke Institute, Cooper was the manager of external affairs at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health California in Goleta, where she acted as the primary fund-raising officer, grant writer and liaison to the board of advisors.

Prior to moving to Santa Barbara, Cooper was an associate professor of photography, visual communication, graphic design and creative problem solving at Southeast Missouri State University.

Cooper is from Athens, GA, where she began her career as public relations coordinator and, then, as director of the Friends of the Georgia Museum of Art, the nonprofit, fundraising arm of the museum, at the University of Georgia in Athens.

“Having suffered from auto-immune disorders most of my life, I have always been interested in holistic healing and alternative and complimentary therapies, experimenting with several,” Cooper said.

“While I have integrated several healing modalities, including meditation and energy work, neurofeedback has allowed me to make a quantum leap in the improvement of my health and wellbeing, alleviating mental blocks, repetitive patterns and associated physical manifestations,” she said.

“I am more than thrilled to join such a caring, talented team whose mission is to help others heal,” she said.

For more information, visit http://www.wuttkeinstitute.com.

— Wendy Cooper for Wuttke Institute.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 