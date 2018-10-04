Wendy Cooper Named Marketing Director at Wuttke Institute

Wendy Cooper has been named the director of marketing and business development of the Wuttke Institute of Neurotherapy in Santa Barbara.

In her role, Cooper will increase awareness about the Wuttke Institute and promote its new business ventures and expansion efforts, including a home-based remote neurofeedback system lets clients receive neurofeedback from their homes.

Cooper will also be trained as a neurofeedback technician.

The Wuttke Institute offers clinically proven, non-drug treatments for a variety of problems, including anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), using neurofeedback.

Neurofeedback is a type of biofeedback that charts brainwave frequencies in real time to teach the brain self-regulation.

The quantitative EEG analysis can determine the location and extent of any anomalies in brainwave patterns; and based on those anomalies, individualized protocols are created to target dis-regulation and restore balance.

Neurofeedback can help break undesirable mental or behavioral patterns by providing reinforcement for a more balanced function during the course of training.

In 2015, Cooper moved to Santa Barbara to pursue a doctorate in depth psychology from the Pacifica Graduate Institute, specializing in somatics.

Before joining the Wuttke Institute, Cooper was the manager of external affairs at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health California in Goleta, where she acted as the primary fund-raising officer, grant writer and liaison to the board of advisors.

Prior to moving to Santa Barbara, Cooper was an associate professor of photography, visual communication, graphic design and creative problem solving at Southeast Missouri State University.

Cooper is from Athens, GA, where she began her career as public relations coordinator and, then, as director of the Friends of the Georgia Museum of Art, the nonprofit, fundraising arm of the museum, at the University of Georgia in Athens.

“Having suffered from auto-immune disorders most of my life, I have always been interested in holistic healing and alternative and complimentary therapies, experimenting with several,” Cooper said.

“While I have integrated several healing modalities, including meditation and energy work, neurofeedback has allowed me to make a quantum leap in the improvement of my health and wellbeing, alleviating mental blocks, repetitive patterns and associated physical manifestations,” she said.

“I am more than thrilled to join such a caring, talented team whose mission is to help others heal,” she said.

For more information, visit http://www.wuttkeinstitute.com.

— Wendy Cooper for Wuttke Institute.