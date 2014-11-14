Wendy Kosche-Gelinas Appointed to Board of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara is proud to announce the appointment of Wendy Kosche-Gelinas to its Board of Directors.

As the newest member of the Board of Directors, Kosche-Gelinas will bring to the table unique life experiences that have led her to move to Santa Barbara in 1999 to attend UCSB, to graduate from Santa Barbara College of Law and to open her own family law practice a year ago.

She wholeheartedly believes that the programs offered at the club are priceless, and she feels “fortunate to be in a position to encourage and support them."

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara founded in 1938 with the mission to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

The club’s programs include Character & Leadership Development, Education & Career Development, Health & Life Skills, Fine Arts Program, and Sports, Fitness & Recreation.

For more information, click here or contact Monique Littlejohn at 805.962.2382 x21 or by email at [email protected].

— Vickie Prezelin is an executive assistant for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.