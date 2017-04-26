Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 8:44 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Wendy Miele Joins Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell Law Firm

By Ed Seaman for Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP | April 26, 2017 | 4:40 p.m.

Wendy Miele, a civil litigator for more than 20 years, has joined the law firm of Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP, in Santa Barbara.

Miele's practice focuses on all aspects of real estate, trust and business litigation, and the representation of individuals, investors and financial institutions. She has expertise in handling complex business disputes involving claims of fraud and unfair competition.

She also has expertise in land use, land title and environmental law.

Prior to joining Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, Miele worked for Severson & Werson, a regional firm, where she was on the Bank of America team and handled a high-volume caseload of mortgage litigation work.

The issues she worked on generally involved lien validity and priority claims, reverse mortgages, alleged false credit reporting, work outs, real estate and purchase/sale contracts.

Miele was part of the team recognized with Bank of America’s Mortgage Litigation Excellence Award and acclaimed for defending it in California without a single adverse verdict.

From 2006 through 2010, while serving as a senior associate attorney with Ropers, Majeski, Kohn & Bentley in Los Angeles, Miele, prosecuted asset-recovery actions related to real estate-fraud schemes.

She also defended insurance brokers in FINRA arbitrations relating to annuities and alleged broker misconduct.

Miele graduated from Duke University and received a law degree from Wake Forest School of Law. She was admitted to the California Bar in 1993.

— Ed Seaman for Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP.

 

