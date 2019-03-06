Pixel Tracker

Wendy Sims-Moten Joins Santa Barbara Education Foundation Board

By Melissa Davenport for Santa Barbara Education Foundation | March 6, 2019 | 1:32 p.m.
Wendy Sims-Moten
Wendy Sims-Moten

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation has elected Wendy Sims-Moten to its Board of Directors. Sims-Moten is the executive director of First 5 Santa Barbara County. She has worked for the county for 23 years and has been an active resident for 30 years.

Sims-Moten has dedicated much of her life to the progress and well-being of the community, having been involved in several organizations including the original Santa Barbara County Employee University Governing Council, Gateway Educational Services, CAUSE Action Fund, African American Women of Santa Barbara County, United Way Women United, and Santa Barbara Women Political Committee.

Sims-Moten is the current president of the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees. Her commitment to education and children make her a great addition to the board of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving some 15,000 students in 22 schools. For more information, visit www.santabarbaraeducation.org.

— Melissa Davenport for Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

 

