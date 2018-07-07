This page was cached on Saturday, July 7 , 2018, 11:52 am | Smoke 75º

 
 
 
 

Wendy Sims-Moten Named Executive Director of First 5 Santa Barbara County

By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | July 7, 2018 | 11:28 a.m.

The First 5 Santa Barbara County Commission on Friday announced that interim Executive Director Wendy Sims-Moten has been appointed executive director of First 5 Santa Barbara County.

Wendy Sims-Moten
Wendy Sims-Moten

Since 1996, she has been the business manager for First 5 overseeing its fiscal systems and accountability, operations, human resources, and organizational and staff development.

“Wendy is a great asset to the county and brings exceptional leadership and management expertise to this crucial role,” said Anna Kokotovic, Ph.D., chairwoman of the First 5 SBC Commission. “She has the insight and passion to help move this outstanding organization forward to ensure we continue to support the health and development of local children and their families.”

First 5 Santa Barbara County is funded by Proposition 10 and partners with organizations throughout the county to support the early learning and well-being of children prenatal to age 5 and their families. Since its founding in 1999, the Santa Barbara County First 5 Commission has distributed more than $65 million to programs that support the health and cognitive, social and emotional development of local children and their families.

“I know Wendy will provide professionalism, leadership and excellent customer service in a dynamic and challenging environment to address current and future needs of our county’s children and families,” said Mona Miyasato, county executive officer.

Miyasato added: “I would also like to thank Ben Romo for his many contributions and innovative leadership over the past five years as executive director of First 5.”

Romo became the management recovery and community engagement coordinator for the County Office of Emergency Management in March, a special assignment serving as a liaison among residents, nonprofit organizations and the county for recovery efforts following the Thomas Fire and January debris flow.

Sims-Moten earned an associate of arts degree in communication from Santa Barbara City College and a bachelor’s degree in human development from Pacific Oaks College.

Click here for more information about First 5 Santa Barbara County. Click here for more information about Santa Barbara County government.

— Gina DePinto is the communications manager for Santa Barbara County.

 

