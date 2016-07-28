Wendy Wendt Wood of Santa Barbara, 1946-2016

Posted on July 28, 2016 | 11:10 a.m.

Source: Brendan Wood

Wendy Wendt Wood — born Aug. 14, 1946, in Austin, Texas — died of a heart attack in Santa Barbara July 25, 2016.

She was raised in Colorado by her late parents, John and Mary. Her brothers, John and Eric, still live in Colorado, while her sister, Hilary, resides in the United Kingdom.

Wendy is survived by her three sons: Tristan of Virginia Beach, Va., Brendan of Longmeadow, Mass., and Nathan of Palo Alto, Calif.

She is also survived by seven wonderful grandchildren: Aidan, Kail, Mathisen, Maya, Anna, Zoe and Braden.

Wendy loved to read, and she enjoyed the view from the Mesa.

There will be a private memorial service for family and friends.