Wesley Ghan-Gibson, Allie Jones Honored as Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 6, 2017 | 2:49 p.m.

SBCC baseball player Wesley Ghan-Gibson and San Marcos track athlete Allie Jones were honored Monday as the Athletes of the Week at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Ghan-Gibson had a monster day at the plate in SBCC's 12-5 win over Cerro Coso.  The sophomore shortstop from San Marcos went 5-for-5 with two RBI and four runs scored in the game. In his last two games, he's reached base 10 straight times. On defense, he was perfect in 18 chances at shortstop, recording five putouts and 13 assists.The Vaqueros went 4-0 for the week.

Jones started her track season on a blazing note. She won the 100 hurdles at the Don Green Invitational in Moorpark in 14.24 seconds, converted from a manual time of 14.00. The time is a school record. She also ran on the Royals' winning 4x400 relay team.

The honorable mention choices this week include Madison McNamee (SBCC softball), Becky Collier (Westmont track), Alex Cheng (Dos Pueblos boys volleyball), Chase Mayer (Carpinteria baseball) and Daniel Burquez (Carpinteria track & field).

