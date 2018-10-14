Wesmont Comes Up Empty, Loses to Master’s 1-0

Soccer

After a first half that saw Westmont Men's Soccer (6-5-2, 2-3 GSAC) and The Master’s (11-4, 3-2 GSAC) combine for only one shot on goal, the Warriors fought hard but ultimately dropped a 1-0 game in today's Golden State Athletic Conference match.

“I thought we did some decent things, but I thought we also had some stretches of play that weren’t great,” said Westmont head coach Dave Wolf. “We didn’t pass the ball great today.”

The Warriors had their chances throughout the game outshooting the Mustangs (9-8) through 90 minutes of play, but it was finishing plays where the visiting team was able to come on top.

Although Westmont’s defensive was stifling the entire game, Leo Anjos from The Master’s created space off the dribble and set up a teammate for a scoring opportunity.

In the 58th minute, Luis Garcia Sosa eluded two defenders and sent in a strike from distance that ended up giving the Mustangs a 1-0 advantage over the Warriors.

“It was one of only the times that [Anjos] got loose on the dribble and then he got a ball that played out to the right flank,” added Wolf.

“It looked like to me that there may have been a little bit of a deflection on the shot, but nonetheless, they did a good job creating the chance. "It was a good ball strike, and you got to score a good goal to beat [Lalo] Delgado, so I have to give them credit for executing in that moment.”

The Warriors now will have a full week to prepare for their next match, as they host San Diego Christian on Saturday Oct. 20th. Kick-off is set for 2:30 p.m. at Throrrington Field.