Wesmont Volleyball Reaches the Big 30-0

College Volleyball

NAIA top-ranked Westmont Volleyball reached another milestone on Friday night. By sweeping The Master's in Santa Clarita, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20, the Warriors improved their record to 30-0, the best regular season mark by any Westmont team in history. The Warriors have an opportunity to become the only Westmont team, in any sport, to go undefeated in the regular season. A win Saturday night in Fullerton against Hope International will make the Warriors 31-0 heading into the upcoming NAIA National Tournament. In Friday's match, right-side hitter Cassidy Rea led the Warriors with nine kills while producing a .600 attack percentage. The freshman also contributed three block assists to help the Warriors to an 11-1 team blocking advantage over the Mustangs. Outside hitter Taylor Beckman tallied eight kills for the Warriors and produced a solid .316 attack percentage. Defensively, Beckman contributed 18 serve receptions, four digs and two block assists to the Warrior cause. Middle blocker Libby Dahlberg notched six kills for the Warriors and a .312 attack percentage. The sophomore factored big at the net, producing six block assists.

