Wesmont Women Light Up Scoreboard With 10 Goals

Soccer

The Westmont women's soccer team put on an impressive offensive display in its home opener on Saturday, routing Soka University 10-0.

It was the second most goals scored in a game by the Warriors. In 2003, they won a 13-0 game against Dominican.

Six goals were scored in the first half: Brooke Lillywhite had two and Haley Parzonko, Destinee Adams, Maddie Berthoud, and Renee Gonsalves each had one. Avalon Albright scored two and Sophie Fuller and Sarah Newton each had one in the second half.

“I am extremely impressed with our ability to keep up the intensity for 90 minutes,” said coach Chantel Cappuccilli. “That speaks volumes, because at the end of the day I want us to be able to play at that pace no matter the setting that we are in. The way in which the women carried themselves no matter who was on the field was also impressive.”