West Beach Hotel Project Frazzles Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review

Developer Ed St. George must revise his three-story hotel, commercial space and a public art gallery project in the north end of the West Beach neighborhood.

The Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review was unable to agree this week on the project, which has already undergone five concept reviews.

Some of the board members want St. George to lower the height of the building and reduce the massing, while others felt the project was fine as it is.

The board — Amy Fitzgerald-Tripp, Howard Wittausch, David Watkins, Lisa La Placa and Kevin Moore — bickered about the height of the building and whether it was fair to ask St. George to lower the building even though the panel didn't ask him to do so at the previous meeting.

One member of the board was absent and the board has a vacancy.

"It's unfair to the applicant, it's unfair to the process, it's unfair to us," Fitzgerald-Tripp told fellow board member Wittausch.

Fitzgerald-Tripp reminded Wittausch that he seconded the motion at the last meeting that supported the project,and that he didn't mention the height of the building then.

"You should have brought it up at the last meeting," Fitzgerald-Tripp said.

Wittausch, however, said as long as the project is in concept review "it is open season."

"My concern is that this building is higher than it needs to be," said Wittausch, of the 11-foot floor-to-floor ceilings.

The project is proposed for two lots at 302 and 308 W. Montecito St., on the northwest corner of the Bath Street intersection across from a carwash and The Neighborhood Bar & Grill.

The parcels, just south of the Union Pacific railroad tracks, currently contain four apartments and 517 square feet of office space, which would be demolished to make way for the project.

The proposal calls for a hotel with 32 rooms, an 847-square-foot public art space and a 24,266-square-foot subterranean parking garage with 52 parking spaces. The creation of the garage will require about 7,900 cubic yards of grading excavation. The project also would have 18 covered bicycle parking spaces.

Several members of the public spoke in opposition to the project, distrusting St. George, who two years ago proposed a large student housing project near Santa Barbara City College.

“I love student housing," St. George said. "If I wanted to put student housing, that is what you would have seen, but you would have seen it about a year and a half ago."

St. George said he originally purchased the property for student housing, but changed his mind because it didn't pencil out. He said he considered retail at the site, but that didn't work because he didn't believe Santa Barbara residents would travel to that area of the city to shop.

"The idea is to revitalize the area," St. George said. "Right now I don’t have to tell anyone what the area is like. There are issues."

The developer said he envisions creating a vibrant locale.

"The general clientele we are going to try to bring here are going to be a little more of the open type people, younger type people who are going to be a little more accepting of the way the neighborhood exists currently," St. George said. "The idea is to bring some life to the area."

Trish Allen of Suzanne Elledge Planning & Permitting Services was frustrated with the hearing.

"You have to honor the process a little bit," Allen said.

The ABR instead voted to give the project an "indefinite continuance," allowing the developer more time to revise the project if he chooses.

