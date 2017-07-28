Monday, April 16 , 2018, 11:56 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Learn West Coast Swing and All That Jazz

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | July 28, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The city of Lompoc Recreation Division will be offering lessons in the official state dance of California — West Coast Swing.

West Coast Swing is smooth, sophisticated and elastic. It can be danced to just about any music from pop to country, big band to blues, up-tempo or smooth and slow.

The beginner class will be held 7-8 p.m. Wednesday nights running Aug. 2 through Sept. 6. The advanced class will be 8-9 p.m. the same nights. Both classes will be at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center.

Cost for each of the courses is $30 for Lompoc residents, $36 for non-residents. Participants must be age 18 and older.

In West Coast Swing, instructors will add variations to the basics students are learning (or already know) from the beginning class, and offer technique and style pointers to take swing dance to the next level.

The advanced class will be best for people who are also enrolled in the beginning class, or have taken at least one beginning West Coast Swing class previously.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 875-8100, or register at 125 W. Walnut Ave.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 