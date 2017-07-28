Learn West Coast Swing and All That Jazz

The city of Lompoc Recreation Division will be offering lessons in the official state dance of California — West Coast Swing.

West Coast Swing is smooth, sophisticated and elastic. It can be danced to just about any music from pop to country, big band to blues, up-tempo or smooth and slow.

The beginner class will be held 7-8 p.m. Wednesday nights running Aug. 2 through Sept. 6. The advanced class will be 8-9 p.m. the same nights. Both classes will be at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center.

Cost for each of the courses is $30 for Lompoc residents, $36 for non-residents. Participants must be age 18 and older.

In West Coast Swing, instructors will add variations to the basics students are learning (or already know) from the beginning class, and offer technique and style pointers to take swing dance to the next level.

The advanced class will be best for people who are also enrolled in the beginning class, or have taken at least one beginning West Coast Swing class previously.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 875-8100, or register at 125 W. Walnut Ave.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.