West Coast Vascular Launches New, Improved Website

West Coast Vascular has launched its new mobile-friendly website. Patients who visit WestCoastVascular.com are able to access their medical records, download their paperwork prior to appointment, get a detailed map to our offices, educate themselves on vascular diseases and request an appointment with one of its board-certified vascular surgeons.

The physicians of West Coast Vascular are experts in the treatment of the following vascular diseases: abdominal aortic aneurysm, peripheral artery disease, carotid stenosis, wound healing, limb preservation, varicose veins and dialysis access.

West Coast Vascular is the only nationally accredited vascular center in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. It is committed to giving unmatched expertise, dedication and state of the art technology to restore your vascular health and change patients' lives.

West Coast Vascular, founded in 2006, is the leading vascular practice in California with four board-certified vascular surgeons on staff, Dr. C. Shawn Skillern, Dr. Li Sheng Kong, Dr. Sydney S. Guo and Dr. Edward N. Li.

Its doctors are experienced in the most progressive vascular care available today with offices in Ventura, Oxnard, Santa Barbara and Lompoc.

To schedule an appointment at any one of West Coast Vascular's four locations, please call 805.643.3330 or learn more at www.WestCoastVascular.com.

— Kelly Marshall is the marketing manager for West Coast Vascular.