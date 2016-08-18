West Coast Vascular Welcomes New Surgeons Kevin Casey and Sara Runge

The board-certified vascular surgeons of West Coast Vascular are pleased to announce two new vascular surgeons have joined their practice: Kevin M. Casey, M.D. and Sara J. Runge, M.D.

Casey completed his general surgery residency as chief resident at Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans, La. He then fulfilled his fellowship in vascular surgery at Stanford University Medical Center and is board certified by the American Board of Vascular Surgery. Casey will be focusing his time serving the Santa Barbara County Community.

Runge completed her general surgery residency at UC San Francisco. She then fulfilled her vascular surgery fellowship at the University of Florida. She will be focusing her time serving the Ventura County Community.

West Coast Vascular, founded in 2006, is one of the leading vascular practices in California with highly skilled, board-certified vascular surgeons on staff.

Drs. C. Shawn Skillern, Li Sheng Kong, Sydney S. Guo, Edward N. Li, Kevin M. Casey and Sara J. Runge are experienced in the most progressive, cutting-edge vascular care available today with offices in Ventura, Oxnard, Santa Barbara and Lompoc.

The physicians of West Coast Vascular are experts in the treatment of the following vascular diseases and treatments: abdominal aortic aneurysm, peripheral artery disease, carotid stenosis, wound healing, limb preservation, varicose veins and dialysis access.

West Coast Vascular is the only nationally accredited vascular center in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. To schedule an appointment at any one of its four locations, call 805.643.3330 or visit www.WestCoastVascular.com.

— Kelly Marshall is the marketing manager at West Coast Vascular.