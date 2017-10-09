Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:33 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

West Nile Virus Detected in 4 Sentinel Chickens in Solvang

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 9, 2017

The West Nile virus has been detected in four chickens near the city of Solvang, Santa Barbara County Public Health officials said Monday.

Public health officials say the sentinel chicken flock, which is monitored by the Mosquito and Vector Management District to detect signs of West Nile or other mosquito-borne diseases, is located at the Wastewater Treatment Plant near Solvang.

Four of the chickens have tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus, the first detection this year, but no human cases have been reported to Public Health in 2017, officials said. 

“Detection in chickens means there is a risk of potential spread to humans via mosquitoes,” Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Charity Dean said in a statement. “Most humans who become infected with WNV do not get sick.” 

Some people experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, and body aches which subside after a few days to weeks.

People over the age of 60 and individuals with suppressed immune systems are at risk for more serious illness, Dean said.

“The Mosquito and Vector Management District is taking additional steps for mosquito control in areas near Solvang,” Dean said.

Health officials are urging residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes by avoiding outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most active — at dusk and dawn. 

People are also advised to wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts, use mosquito repellents when outdoors, ensure that door and window screens are tight-fitting and intact, and to eliminate standing and stagnant water to prevent mosquito breeding. 

"Since WNV has now been detected near Solvang, this is a good time for people to remember to protect themselves from mosquito bites or mosquito breeding sites on their property," Dean said. "Wearing insect repellent is another step."

Dean said about 80 percent of people who are bitten are asymptomatic, and about 20 percent have symptoms that are mild to moderate.

"Less than 1 percent of cases develop serious symptoms requiring hospitalization, and possibly leading to death," Dean said.

Vaccinations for horses are available through veterinarians, the Public Health Department noted.  

“The Mosquito and Vector Management District routinely tests birds, chickens and mosquitos to detect the presence of West Nile virus,” according to the county. 

West Nile virus is passed primarily between birds by mosquito vectors. Humans, horses and other animals can become infected with WNV if bitten by an infected mosquito. Human-to-human transmission does not occur. 

Dean said 211 West Nile virus human cases have been confirmed in 18 California counties this year.

In North America, cases of West Nile virus occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

