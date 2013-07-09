Westar Project Gets Final Design Approval — Again

The Goleta Design Review Board gave the Westar mixed-use project final approval Tuesday after scrutinizing changes to the architecture, landscaping and lighting plans.

The entire project calls for 266 residential units, five live/work residential units, parks, stores and restaurants on the land north of Hollister Avenue between Glen Annie Road and Santa Felicia Drive.

Previous plans were approved by the City Council in October, but the developer, Goleta Hollister LLC, slightly changed the project after a neighbor sued.

The lawsuit was settled and some commercial buildings were eliminated or replaced with residential units.

Some of the landscaping details — such as trees in the public right of way — may eventually go before the city’s new Public Tree Advisory Commission, according to senior planner Scott Kolwitz.

The original proposal was presented to the city in 2008.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.