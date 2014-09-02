Westbound Lane of Hollister Avenue to Close for Overnight Work Wednesday

On Wednesday, there will be a closure of one westbound lane of Hollister Avenue between South Glen Annie and Santa Felicia to allow for pavement grinding.

The work will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday and end no later than 3 a.m. Thursday. The work is being done at night to minimize traffic impacts and for the safety of the public and the workers.

Work along this section of Hollister Avenue is part of the public improvements under way in conjunction with the Westar/Hollister Village project.

The city recently added a Westar/Hollister Village email/text notification topic in its notification system to provide updates on the public improvements related to this project. Register for these notifications by clicking here.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.