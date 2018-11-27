Pixel Tracker

Westerlay Orchids Donations Support Breast Cancer Resource Center

By Krista Bartzi for Westerlay Orchids | November 27, 2018 | 1:11 p.m.

For the fourth consecutive year, Westerlay Orchids of Carpinteria has raised funds for the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC), bringing the floral shop’s total donations to just over $89,000 since 2015.

For some 20 years, the BCRC has served the Santa Barbara area, providing free educational and support services about breast cancer and breast health.

With its recent donation, Westerlay Orchids continues a long-standing tradition of providing financial support to the BCRC, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the community.

“When you witness the important role that organizations like the [Breast] Cancer Resource Center hold in our community, it’s so easy to get behind their cause,” said Toine Overgaag, Westerlay owner/president. “It makes me and all of our staff proud to harness our product for the benefit of others.”

The shop annually dedicates a portion of its sales of the proprietary Pink Diamond Orchid to benefit the center and the men and women who rely on its care.

In past years, Westerlay has also chosen the BCRC as its Breast Cancer Awareness Month beneficiary and sponsored no-cost mammograms for low-income women.

"BCRC is truly grateful to be recognized and supported by the Overgaag Family and Westerlay Orchids,” states Silvana Kelly, Executive Director of Breast Cancer Resource Center.  “The funds will provide for free essential services to benefit women coping with breast cancer in our community. "

Westerlay said it believes its work “does not start and stop at the greenhouse door,” but is largely a product of the strong community in which they have been privileged to work for three generations.

Visitors can see the company’s exotic blooms, including the phalaenopsis orchid, cymbidium orchids, and one-of-a-kind, color-infused gemstone orchid collection at Westerlay Orchids, 3504 Via Real, Carpinteria, or call 805-684-5411 to find a retailer.

For more, visit www.WesterlayOrchids.com.

— Krista Bartzi for Westerlay Orchids.

 

