Westerlay’s $14,000 Gift to Help Cultivate School Art Program

For Westerlay Orchids, the 9th Annual Carpinteria Greenhouse and Nursery Tour www.carpinteriafarmtours.com was as much about cultivating young minds as showing off the plants grown in its state-of-the-art greenhouse.

Proceeds from all retail sales collected during the week of March 27-April 1 at Westerlay will be directed into the classrooms of Canalino Elementary School.

Supporting public education and youth organizations in the community are long held values of the family business, said Westerlay president Toine Overgaag,

“The Annual Carpinteria Greenhouse and Nursery Tour are about showcasing farm operations that are so important in the community,” he said.

“We wanted to take that message a step further by supporting our schools in a way that benefits those who are most fundamental to the community, teachers and students,” Overgaag said.

Westerlay will donate 100 percent of its proceeds — $14,276 — earned through showroom sales between March 27 and April 1 to Carpinteria Education Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Carpinteria Unified School District.

Toine’s wife Kandie worked for the school district as a student counselor and has continued to be personally invested in the cause of supporting local youth. CEF will administer the money to Canalino School, where it will be used to fund art programs through the Children's Creative Project.

Jamie Persoon, Canalino School principal, said, “The students at Canalino will greatly benefit from Westerly Orchids’ donation through enrichment programs for the arts.

“Programs such as these have long fallen from public education budgets making benefactors like Westerlay vital to bringing visual, theater, and musical arts to our students to give them a well-rounded education.”

The Carpinteria Valley has been called the flower basket of the United States for its prominent role in domestic flower production. Three-quarters of all domestic flowers come from California and disproportionate volumes of those are cultivated at Carpinteria Valley nurseries.

The Annual Greenhouse and Nursery Tour allow the public free admission to see the wonders of the flower world and advanced operations behind the specialized industry.

Sally Green, Carpinteria Education Foundation board member, said, “We’re honored to receive such a generous donation from Westerlay. It is always impressive to see how the Carpinteria community values local schools in the effort to provide the highest quality of education for all students.”

Westerlay was founded in Carpinteria, in 1978 by Joe and Lucy Overgaag, who emigrated from the Netherlands.

In 2003, the company transitioned to orchid cultivation and now operates 21 acres of greenhouses annually producing over 2.5 million potted Phalaenopsis and Cymbidium orchids that are distributed throughout the Western U.S. and beyond.

— Leigh-Anne Anderson for Westerlay Orchids.