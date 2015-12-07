Westerlay Orchids Donates $28,000 to Breast Cancer Resource Center

Advice

Carpinteria-based Westerlay Orchids announced Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, that it will donate $28,000 to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara as part of their nationwide pink diamond orchid promotion that took place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

A portion of all of the sales from Westerlay's new gemstone orchid, the pink diamond, that were sold during the month of October will help the local community resource center and its patients.

“We are tremendously grateful to have received such a significant donation,” said Silvana Kelly, executive director of the Breast Cancer Resource Center. “We are forever grateful to be able to provide needed services to women in our community because of Westerlay Orchid’s generous support”

The company has previously donated to other local charities during past Octobers, and they sponsored no-cost mammograms for low income women in October 2014.

“We are thrilled to be able to assist this organization in its mission to help the community and those struggling with breast cancer,” said Toine Overgaag, owner of Westerlay Orchids. “Our company is proud to support neighbors and friends here on the Central Coast”

The company collaborated with VG Orchids, a grower based in The Netherlands and the creator of the Gemstone line of orchids, on this donation.

“We are honored that VG Orchids generously donated to our local community. Having like-minded partners in the supply chain is a large key to our continued success,” Overgaag said.

— Nicole Andreasen is the sales manager at Westerlay Orchids.