Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:54 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Westerlay Orchids Gives $11,000 to FOOD Share for Fire Evacuees

By Leigh-Anne Anderson for Westerlay Orchids | January 2, 2018 | 2:26 p.m.
Toine Overgaag, president of Westerlay Orchids, with Monica White, president of FOOD Share, Inc. Click to view larger
Toine Overgaag, president of Westerlay Orchids, with Monica White, president of FOOD Share, Inc. (Courtesy photo)

Westerlay Orchids orchestrated a last-minute fundraiser to help the FOOD Share, Ventura County’s Food Bank, which has been instrumental in feeding tens of thousands of people displaced by the Thomas Fire.

All proceeds from retail orchid sales at the Carpinteria nursery from Dec. 21-23 went to the food bank.

The $11,000 boost to FOOD Share will help it continue its critical operations when demand for food assistance has spiked in the aftermath of California’s largest-ever recorded wildfire.
 
In Carpinteria, the flames marched down the mountainside toward more populated coastal areas but were heroically turned back by firefighters before threatening the community.

Westerlay's orchid-growing team said it is tremendously grateful the fire was contained away from its facility and many homes, but realized thousands of people on the South Coast were not so fortunate.

“When you’re in the middle of a tragedy of this scale, you can feel helpless,” said Toine Overgaag, owner/president of Westerlay Orchids.

“We wanted desperately during those weeks to find a way to help, so we decided to turn proceeds from our sales over to the food bank. The people at the food bank know how to leverage donations to have the greatest impact for the community,” he said.

FOOD Share has been deeply involved since the fire erupted on Dec. 4 and consumed a vast stretch of land between Santa Paula and Ventura in its earliest stages.

Entire neighborhoods were scorched, and by the end of the devastation, more than 100,000 Ventura and Santa Barbara county residents had been displaced from their homes.

The food bank has had its resources stretched and has been soliciting food and monetary donations to keep up with the increased demand for its services.

“We couldn’t do this without the support of generous businesses such as Westerlay,” said Monica White, president/CEO of FOOD Share.

“The need to feed our hungry neighbors is not over, nor will it end when the firefighters head back home. Westerlay’s generous donation is is a wonderful demonstration of providing hope and help to those affected by the Thomas Fire,” she said.
 
“There is such a sense of community at Westerlay Orchids and throughout the area that people are looking for a way to help,” said Westerlay sales manager Katherine Griego.

“Our customers were happy to be able to participate in our fundraiser by purchasing our beautiful orchids knowing the proceeds were being donated to such a good cause,” she said.
 
No stranger to philanthropy, Westerlay Orchids regularly holds fundraising drives for local nonprofit organizations and community service groups.

Local schools and the Santa Barbara Breast Cancer Resource Center have been among the beneficiaries of other community-focused outreach undertaken by Westerlay.
 
For more about Westerlay Orchids, visit www.westerlayorchids.com. For more information about FOOD Share, Inc., visit www.foodshare.com.

— Leigh-Anne Anderson for Westerlay Orchids.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 