Westerlay Orchids Gives $30,000 Breast Cancer Resource Center

By Kandie Overgaag for Westerlay Orchids | January 20, 2017 | 3:54 p.m.

Carpinteria-based Westerlay Orchids has announced it will be donating $30,000 to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara as part of its nationwide Pink Diamond Orchid promotion that took place in October for Breast Cancer Awareness.

A portion of sales from Westerlay’s gemstone orchid, the “Pink Diamond,” sold during October, will help the local community resource center and its patients.
 
“Once again, we are honored and grateful for the generous gift from Westerlay Orchids,” said Silvana Kelly, executive director of the Breast Cancer Resource Center.

“As an independent, non-clinical support service organization, the BCRC serves as the place where a woman can turn to for answers to the practical and emotional challenges of a breast cancer diagnosis. Together with Westerlay Orchids’ support the BCRC is able to continue offering these essential support services to our community,” Kelly said.
 
“We are very happy to, once again, market our ‘Pink Diamond’ orchids for the benefit of this great cause,” said Toine Overgaag, owner of Westerlay Orchids. “It is especially meaningful for us to be able to team up with a wonderful local organization like the Santa Barbara Breast Resource Center.”
 
In 2015, Westerlay Orchids supported the Breast Cancer Resource Center with a $28,000 donation.

— Kandie Overgaag for Westerlay Orchids.

 
