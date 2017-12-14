Westerlay Orchids to Donate $21,000 to Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara

Westerlay Orchids demonstrated once again that it’s proud to be pink.

A portion of proceeds from the Carpinteria-based nursery’s October sales of the patented Pink Diamond Orchid will benefit the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara and the many women who rely on the center for care. In total, Westerlay will donate $21,630, continuing its longstanding tradition of giving back to the community.

“For 20 years, the BCRC has been in existence because of the support we receive from our community, and for the simple yet significant reason that our services are needed. We are grateful for Westerlay Orchids generous gift because it helps the BCRC provide essential support services such as peer counseling, educational outreach and integrative care programs for women dealing with breast cancer,” said Silvana Kelly, executive director of the Breast Cancer Resource Center.

Westerlay has selected the Breast Cancer Resource Center in past years as its Breast Cancer Awareness Month beneficiary. The BCRC also has sponsored no-cost mammograms for low-income women in its ongoing commitment to reflect its values through meaningful action.

“When you witness the important role that organizations like the Breast Cancer Resource Center hold in our community, it’s so easy to get behind their cause,” said Toine Overgaag, owner and president of Westerlay. “It makes me and all of our staff proud to harness our product for the benefit of others.”

Westerlay distributes its orchids to major grocery stores, niche markets and florists throughout the Western United States and has effectively turned its increased market share into a successful Breast Cancer Awareness campaign. As pervasive as the color pink is throughout October, Pink Diamond orchids have become a fitting new twist for the month meant to support treatment of the disease that touches so many women and families.

“October is a special time at Westerlay, because we know when these gorgeous flowers leave the greenhouse, they are destined to support women in our community,” said Nicole Andreasen, sales manager at Westerlay Orchids. “It gives us all that much more pride in what we do.”

— Leigh-Anne Anderson is a publicist representing Westerlay Orchids.