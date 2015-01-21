Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:47 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Western Collegiate Model United Nations Announces New Board of Directors

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | January 21, 2015 | 12:46 p.m.

Over the past 22 years, the Western Collegiate Model United Nations held at Santa Barbara City College has given hundreds of college students the unique opportunity to simulate an actual United Nations session, providing them with the scenario to be part of the world of debate, discussion and diplomacy.

Now eight former participants — all current working professionals — will help shape the program’s future moving forward.

“Previously the board has been made up of faculty from participating schools,” said Dr. Peter Haslund, president of WestMUN’s Board of Directors for the past 18 years and SBCC professor emeritus of political science.

Most of the new members of the Board of Directors represent former students from SBCC who participated in earlier WestMUN conferences.

“Each has said they benefited enormously from the experience and now find that much of their current success in life can be related to the Model U.N.,” Haslund said.

Along with Dr. Haslund, who also serves on the SBCC District Board of Trustees, the new board members are:

» Frank Cuykendall, Santa Barbara attorney (board president)

» Lisa Runyen, Santa Barbara attorney for nonprofit groups (board vice president)

» Chris Morales, Montecito Bank & Trust wealth management advisor (board secretary)

» Dave Morris, SBCC professor of history (board treasurer)

» Ilya Ahmadizadeh, SBCC political science adjunct faculty

» Nathalie Gensac, Youth Interactive ( a local nonprofit supporting at-risk students) founder and president

» Gregg Hart, Santa Barbara City Council member

» Hamoud Salhi, California State University Dominguez Hills professor and associate dean

“The board will move forward with revitalized goals of increasing student learning through the development of critical thinking skills, awareness of global affairs, their ability to see global reality from the point of view of others, and the honing of diplomatic skills,” Dr. Haslund said.

The 23rd annual Western Collegiate Model U.N. will be held on the SBCC campus during the spring break, April 2-4.

For more information on the Model United Nations, contact Dr. Haslund at 805.895.3268.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 
