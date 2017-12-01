Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:52 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Western Union Claims/Refund Process

By Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney | December 1, 2017 | 8:07 a.m.

District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley has announced that in January, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) settled a criminal case against Western Union Company.

Western Union forfeited $586 million and admitted to criminal violations, including willfully failing to maintain an effective anti-money-laundering program, and aiding and abetting wire fraud.  

Earlier this month, the FTC issued a press release to alert consumers who lost money to scammers who told them to pay via Western Union’s money-transfer system between Jan. 1, 2004, and Jan. 19, 2017, so they can file a claim to get their money back.

The deadline to file a claim is Feb. 12, 2018.

To file a claim, consumers can go to www.ftc.gov/WU. If consumers have any questions about filing a claim, they also call the FTC administrator at 844-319-2124. Additional information is on the FTC’s blog page, www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2017/11/getting-your-money-back-western-union.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office did not participate in the prosecution of this case against Western Union and is not part of the claims/refund process.

This press release is intended to inform residents of Santa Barbara County who may have been victimized that refunds may be available to them and how to file a claim.

— Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney.

 
