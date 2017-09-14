Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 11:20 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Art Exhibit Explores Western Ways, Cowboy Days

By Heather Simioni for Solvang Antiques | September 14, 2017 | 3:13 p.m.
Western-themed artworks at Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery. Click to view larger
Western-themed artworks at Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery. (Solvang Antiques)

In conjunction with Solvang Antiques, the Judith Hale Gallery announces the opening of a new art exhibit — Western Ways and Cowboy Days.

Artists with new works for the show include Bill Churchill, Howard and Betty Carr, and Santa Barbara’s Nancy Davidson. The show runs Saturday, Oct. 7 through Nov. 13 at 1693 Copenhagen Drive.

“The Santa Ynez Valley has long been devoted to the equine lifestyle. They love their horses, tack, trail rides and all that encompasses the joy and hard work with their ranches,” said Judith Hale.

"The gallery exhibits wonderful works reflecting these ways, and we are pleased to feature them during this themed exhibit,” she said.

Woodcarver Bill Churchill has reached numerous levels of recognition in his craft, including People’s Choice awards, Best of Show awards, firs-place ribbons, featured artist and guest speaker. He studied anywhere woodcarving was taught, but ultimately, he is self-taught.

“You will enjoy the results of his efforts when you see the small saddles that he has brought for the show, brilliantly using the elements of different woods to achieve different effects,” Hale said.

“Howard Carr has delighted us with his take on the morning with a colorful rooster,” Hale said. “This oil painting is a prime example of the brilliant way Howard approaches his canvas with flair, using broad, loose strokes to accomplish his subject.”

Betty Carr, an oil painter, received her masters in fine art from San Jose State University and has taught painting and sculpture for years. Most recently, Carr has been selected as master artist in the American Impressionistic Society.

Carr's works, including a small winter scene of a teepee, will be featured in the exhibit.

Oil painter Nancy Davidson also has several new paintings for the show. “There is something wonderfully grand and compelling about horses. Whether we are riders or spectators or dreamers, it’s the beauty, power and heart of the horse that enchants us,” she said.

Other artists with pieces on display are Vicki Catapano, Lynelle Echeverria, Tillman Goodan and Don Weller.

All works will be available for viewing and purchase at Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery or online at solvangantiques.com.

Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery is in Solvang Antiques' showroom, exhibiting original art dating from the 18th century. There are works by contemporary artists represented by the Judith Hale Gallery as well. Themed exhibits rotate throughout the year.

Always on display are the artists formerly found at the Judith Hale Gallery in Los Olivos, which includes traditional and Western themes.

For more information, contact Hale at 686-2322 or visit www.solvangantiques.com.

— Heather Simioni for Solvang Antiques.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 