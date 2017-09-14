Art Exhibit Explores Western Ways, Cowboy Days

In conjunction with Solvang Antiques, the Judith Hale Gallery announces the opening of a new art exhibit — Western Ways and Cowboy Days.

Artists with new works for the show include Bill Churchill, Howard and Betty Carr, and Santa Barbara’s Nancy Davidson. The show runs Saturday, Oct. 7 through Nov. 13 at 1693 Copenhagen Drive.

“The Santa Ynez Valley has long been devoted to the equine lifestyle. They love their horses, tack, trail rides and all that encompasses the joy and hard work with their ranches,” said Judith Hale.

"The gallery exhibits wonderful works reflecting these ways, and we are pleased to feature them during this themed exhibit,” she said.

Woodcarver Bill Churchill has reached numerous levels of recognition in his craft, including People’s Choice awards, Best of Show awards, firs-place ribbons, featured artist and guest speaker. He studied anywhere woodcarving was taught, but ultimately, he is self-taught.

“You will enjoy the results of his efforts when you see the small saddles that he has brought for the show, brilliantly using the elements of different woods to achieve different effects,” Hale said.

“Howard Carr has delighted us with his take on the morning with a colorful rooster,” Hale said. “This oil painting is a prime example of the brilliant way Howard approaches his canvas with flair, using broad, loose strokes to accomplish his subject.”

Betty Carr, an oil painter, received her masters in fine art from San Jose State University and has taught painting and sculpture for years. Most recently, Carr has been selected as master artist in the American Impressionistic Society.

Carr's works, including a small winter scene of a teepee, will be featured in the exhibit.

Oil painter Nancy Davidson also has several new paintings for the show. “There is something wonderfully grand and compelling about horses. Whether we are riders or spectators or dreamers, it’s the beauty, power and heart of the horse that enchants us,” she said.

Other artists with pieces on display are Vicki Catapano, Lynelle Echeverria, Tillman Goodan and Don Weller.

All works will be available for viewing and purchase at Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery or online at solvangantiques.com.

Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery is in Solvang Antiques' showroom, exhibiting original art dating from the 18th century. There are works by contemporary artists represented by the Judith Hale Gallery as well. Themed exhibits rotate throughout the year.

Always on display are the artists formerly found at the Judith Hale Gallery in Los Olivos, which includes traditional and Western themes.

For more information, contact Hale at 686-2322 or visit www.solvangantiques.com.

— Heather Simioni for Solvang Antiques.