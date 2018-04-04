Westlake Rolls Past Dos Pueblos

Girls Volleyball

A strong Westlake team brought Dos Pueblos down from its high after the San Marcos win, sweeping the Chargers, 25-14, 25-26, 25-11, in a non-league girls volleyball match on Thursday.

"We knew Westlake was a very solid team, so we came in with the mindset that this was going to be a fun game, and we used that to decompress from the big San Marcos victory Tuesday night," said DP coach Dillan Bennett.

The Chargers beat San Marcos in an emotional five-set match on Tuesday in the Channel League opener.

The Chargers (10-6) return to Channel League play on Tuesday against undefeated Ventura.

