Golf

Westlake Team Wins Pirate Invitational Golf; Dos Pueblos 4th

The 64 players who competed at the 18th annual Pirate Invitational girls golf tournament at the Alisal River Course. Click to view larger
The 64 players who competed at the 18th annual Pirate Invitational girls golf tournament at the Alisal River Course.  (Ashley Coelho photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 28, 2017 | 6:04 p.m.

Westlake’s “B” two-person team shot a best-ball score of 68 to win the 18th Pirate Invitational girls golf tournament at the Alisal River Course in Solvang on Monday.

The Westlake team was led by tournament medalist Jessie Song, who fired a 3-under par 69. Her partner Marisa D’Amore shot an 83.

Westlake’s “A” team finished second at 72 (Kristen Chen 75, Toni Sottile 76), Oaks Christian “A” (Megan Ahmadi 76, Gabby Gonzalez 81) also finished at 72, but came in third on a tiebreaker. The Dos Pueblos “A” duo of Bella Vigna (78) and Julia Forster (82) was fourth with a 73 and Newbury Park (Lindsey Mueller 76, Jamie Jewett 91) came in fifth with a 73.

The ties were broken by going hole by hole on the back 9.

Santa Barbara’s “A” team of Melia Haller (95) and Lizzi Goss (105) was 16th at 91 and the San Marcos team of Sofia Tasca and Alex Manion finished 17th at 91.

In closest to the pin contests, Lauren Wang of Westlake “C” won at No. 4, coming 22 feet, 4 inches from the hole. Erinn Callaghan of Santa Ynez “A” won at No. 12 at 12-11.

There were 32 teams, the largest field in tournament history.

