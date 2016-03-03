Westlake’s Block Too Much for Dos Pueblos

Dos Pueblos was swept by Westlake in a non-league boys volleyball match on Thursday, 25-13, 25-13, 25-22.
"I thought we passed with better consistency tonight but the big block kept sending it back into our court," DP coach Ehren Hug said. "Westlake was in system most of the night and their offense was potent."
The middles led Dos Pueblos (0-2). Adam Shields had six kills and two blocks while Elliot Brainerd put away five kills. Setter Alex Cheng served three aces and recorded his first solo stuff block as a varsity player.
