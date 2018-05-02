$2 Million Gift to Westmont Targets Student Success

Westmont has received $2 million toward a Center for Student Success from an anonymous donor with close ties to the college.

A presidential initiative establishes the new center, which will coordinate all facets of the college experience to supercharge student success on campus and after graduation.

“We’re excited about this great development in the life of the college, which enables us to provide our students with the latest and best resources for succeeding not only in the classroom but as they launch for life,” said Westmont President Gaye D. Beebe.

“We seek to give every student the support they need to succeed from their firsts emester to their last; and to flourish well beyond Westmont,” said Edee Schulze, vice president for student life.

“Achieving this goal takes collaboration between Student Life and professors, something Westmont does well. We now have the opportunity to focus that collaborative spirit around this particular endeavor,” Schulze said.

The gift, made this calendar year, reflects momentum at the college. Known for attracting and graduating high-achieving students, Westmont provides structured guidance when they enroll and when they leave.

The new center will help bolster this support where it’s needed most to prepare students for success during and after college.

“This generous gift brings much-needed resources to support students,” said Reed Sheard, vice president for advancement and CIO. “I can’t wait to see the transformative impact of the Center for Student Success on the lives of students.”

Professors will be involved in the initiative, assisting with co-curricular exercises and programs through the new center and extending their expertise to help support students.

“This gift boosts our efforts to help students flourish in their academic work and their personal lives,” said Provost Mark Sargent.

“We’ll expand our abilities to mentor, tutor and advise students as they begin their studies, caring for and supporting them through the familiar challenges of rigorous academics," he said.

"Not only will more students start well, but many will develop greater confidence and vision fort heir lives after Westmont,” Sargent said.

The anonymous donors struggled during their own university experience and seek to provide the resources they wish had been available to them. They envision a center at Westmont that will make a lifelong impact on students.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.