Westmont Adds Foothill College Point Guard

A week after signing Dos Pueblos star forward Sean Park, Westmont men’s basketball coach John Moore plucked a Northern California point guard to play for the Warriors this fall.

Chris Jackson, of Campbell, has played the last two seasons for Foothill Community College in Los Altos Hills. The alumnus of Archbishop Mitty High in San Jose helped lead his team to the CIF Central Coast Section championship game in his senior year.

"C.J. is a very special player," Moore said. "I’m careful using that term and don’t use it frequently. He is the kind of guy who will make this team a whole lot better because he makes the easy plays look easier and he makes the hard plays look regular."

A skilled ball handler, Jackson posted an assist-to-turnover ration of 2.49. He led the state at the junior college level in steals (3.1 per game) and was second in assists (7.1 per game).

"He’ll be a great teammate who will make all of our players that much better because of the way he handles the ball,"Moore said. "C.J. is an outstanding passer and will be a crowd favorite because of the way he gets the ball into other people’s hands."

The 5-foot-8 point guard averaged 11.9 points per game last season while shooting 48.6 percent (135 of 278) from the field and 33.3 percent (14 of 42) from three-point range.

"If you were to watch him in warmups, you would be surprised at how young he looks," Moore said, "so in that sense, he doesn’t meet the eyeball test. That is the thing which is so beautiful about him. He gets beyond the first impressions most people have of him."

As a point guard, Jackson, along with Ryan Aijian, will help fill the void left by the graduation of Josh Ware. In his senior year, Ware averaged 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He also contributed 1.8 steals per contest.

"My favorite teams are the ones that have guys competing for positions," Moore said. "It always lifts the level of play. I think Ryan and C.J. will not only compete, but I think they will share time on the court and play together as well. It would be a disappointment for me if Ryan had less playing time next year than he did this last year."

Also joining the Warriors in the fall is Park, the 6-foot-3-inch Channel League co-MVP. Park averaged 18.0 points and 11.0 rebounds during his senior season in which Dos Pueblos posted a 21-8 record and advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division I-A quarterfinals.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.