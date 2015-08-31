Westmont Advances in National Rankings

Advice

Three new college rankings list Westmont College among the top schools in the nation.

For the third straight year, Forbes Magazine has ranked Westmont in the top 100 colleges and universities in its survey, Grateful Grads: Top Return-on-Investment.

Westmont, listed No. 64, is one of only three Christian colleges nationally and just one of nine schools in California. Last year Forbes ranked Westmont No. 74.

Forbes ranked colleges by the median amount of private donations per student over a 10-year period. The 10-year median donation amount from Westmont alumni is more than $8,900.

“The idea is that the best colleges are the ones that produce successful people who make enough money during their careers to be charitable and feel compelled to give back to their alma mater,” the article states.

“Westmont educates students who can not only serve in all spheres of society but lead in all spheres of society,” says President Gayle D. Beebe. “We prepare students for rewarding careers as well as rewarding lives. Our alumni have succeeded in almost every field, including business, science and technology, education and art. They’ve gained admission to the nation’s top law and medical schools as well as graduate programs. We appreciate this national recognition of our academic quality.”

The Full List of Forbes’ Top Colleges 2015 ranks Westmont No. 176. With Pomona College in Claremont as No. 1 in California and Stanford at No. 2, Westmont is No. 22 in California.

Westmont is the only California member of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities to be included.

The Princeton Review has recognized Westmont in three different categories, including "Best Western," "Colleges That Pay You Back" and "Private Schools."

The Princeton Review’s "2016 Best Colleges: Region by Region" web feature salutes 649 colleges in four regions of the country — Northeast, Southeast, Midwest and West — that they consider “academically outstanding and well worth consideration in a college search.”

Forbes also recently ranked Westmont as the No. 10 on its 2015 list of the 50 most entrepreneurial colleges in the nation.

— Scott Craig is the manager of media relations for Westmont College.