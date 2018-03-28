Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:00 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Art Projects Depict Degrees of Separation

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | March 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Fourteen graduating art majors will offer their capstone art projects, which span painting, drawing, printmaking, fiber sculpture, digital prints, welding, assemblage and a charcoal animation, April 5-May 5 at Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art.

A free, public opening reception for Degrees of Separation: Westmont Graduate Exhibition is 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at the museum, 955 La Paz Road, Santa Barbara.

“The range of content for artwork stems from the student’s investigation into themes that have emerged during their education at Westmont,” said Nathan Huff, assistant professor of art.

“The students jointly came up with the exhibition title Degrees of Separation, which acknowledges both the collective experience that they have journeyed as art majors at Westmont and also celebrates the unique visions that each artist explores in the context of the show,” he said.

Concepts include concerns about social justice, stewardship of the environment, and encourage empathetic viewing of another person or perspective.

“There are works that explore the personal nature of faith, some that disclose individual hardship, and others that attempt to challenge societal norms,” Huff said.

“Each spring I look forward to celebrating the hard work, developed skill, and sincere vision from our graduating seniors,” he said.

Artists include: Rianne Banuelos, Mikayla Fish, April Harper, Janna Jensen, Erika Lee, Izzi Mata, Makayla Monahan, Nicole Nicodemus, Meredith Olson, Frannie Richardson, Chelsea Roberts, Ian Stephenson, Nathan Tarr and Daniel Thiel.

Ken and Francie Jewesson are sponsoring the exhibition.

The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and college holidays. For more information, call 565-6162 or visit www.westmontmuseum.org.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 