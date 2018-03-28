Westmont Art Projects Depict Degrees of Separation

Fourteen graduating art majors will offer their capstone art projects, which span painting, drawing, printmaking, fiber sculpture, digital prints, welding, assemblage and a charcoal animation, April 5-May 5 at Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art.

A free, public opening reception for Degrees of Separation: Westmont Graduate Exhibition is 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at the museum, 955 La Paz Road, Santa Barbara.

“The range of content for artwork stems from the student’s investigation into themes that have emerged during their education at Westmont,” said Nathan Huff, assistant professor of art.

“The students jointly came up with the exhibition title Degrees of Separation, which acknowledges both the collective experience that they have journeyed as art majors at Westmont and also celebrates the unique visions that each artist explores in the context of the show,” he said.

Concepts include concerns about social justice, stewardship of the environment, and encourage empathetic viewing of another person or perspective.

“There are works that explore the personal nature of faith, some that disclose individual hardship, and others that attempt to challenge societal norms,” Huff said.

“Each spring I look forward to celebrating the hard work, developed skill, and sincere vision from our graduating seniors,” he said.

Artists include: Rianne Banuelos, Mikayla Fish, April Harper, Janna Jensen, Erika Lee, Izzi Mata, Makayla Monahan, Nicole Nicodemus, Meredith Olson, Frannie Richardson, Chelsea Roberts, Ian Stephenson, Nathan Tarr and Daniel Thiel.

Ken and Francie Jewesson are sponsoring the exhibition.

The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and college holidays. For more information, call 565-6162 or visit www.westmontmuseum.org.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.