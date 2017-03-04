Westmont Athletes Earn All-American Honors at NAIA Indoor Finals

Track & Field

(JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.) Michael Conant, Anthony Cota, Taryn Phipps and Becky Collier each garnered All-American honors during the final two days of the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championship at the Memorial Center.

Westmont women claimed a tie for 15th place at the national championship, finishing with 19 points. The Warrior men scored 10 points and tied for 25th.

Cota tied for second place in the men's high jump, clearing 2.10 meters (6-10.75) to tie the school record, which he already shared with Ron Coleman ('72). Cota entered the competition at 1.96 meters and missed his first two attempts before clearing the bar on his third try. At 2.01 meters, Cota sailed clear on his second attempt.

Cota needed just one attempt at 2.04 meters to advance to the next height. Then at both 2.07 and 2.10 meters, Cota left the bar on the stand on his third attempt at each height.

Conant shaved 1.41 seconds off of his preliminary time in the finals of the men's 1000 meters to claim fourth place. His time of 2:29.58 ranks as the third fastest performance by a Westmont athlete. Conant was the 30th fastest qualifier for the event with a previous best time of 2:33.76.

Phipps claimed national runner-up status with a time of 1:36.06 in the women's 600 meters. Phipps is now a three-time NAIA All-American. Her first two such honors came as part of relay teams. In 2015 she was a member of both the indoor and outdoor 4 x 400 meter relay teams that collected the recognition.

Collier earned her second All-American title in three days by tying for fifth place in the women's high jump. The honor makes her the most decorated Westmont athlete in terms of All-American honors with a career total of 13. The senior will likely have an opportunity to add to that record when she seeks to defend her national championship in the heptathlon at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships next May.

Collier entered the competition at 1.57 meters clearing that height and 1.62 meters on her first attempt. At 1.65 meters, Collier needed two attempts to pass over the bar. She cleared 1.68 meters on her third attempt.

With her second place finish in the pentathlon on Thursday, Collier now has seven All-American titles in multi-events (indoor pentathlon and outdoor heptathlon) and six in high jump.