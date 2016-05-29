Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:48 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

Westmont Athletes Put Forth Strong Performance On Final Day at National Championships

Kayla Darnbrough and Becky Collier lead the way for Warriors

Kayla Darnbrough runs in her first ever marathon on Saturday at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.
By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | May 29, 2016 | 1:17 a.m.

On the final day of the of the 2016 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships Kayla Darnbrough finished 13th in the marathon and Becky Collier earned her second All-American honors of the meet when she placed third in high jump.

After two long days competing in the heptathlon, Collier found success in the high jump and placed third with a jump of 1.74m. Collier, who recently finished her junior year, now has ten earned a total of ten All-American honors in her three-year career on the Westmont Track and Field team. 

 

At 6:00 a.m. this morning, junior Kayla Darnbrough embarked upon her first ever marathon. After 26.2 miles of running, Darnbrough finished 13th in a time of 3:34:50.

“My main goal was to just finish,” said Darnbrough. “I was obviously nervous but a lot of the nerves were also excitement because this was my first time being at nationals and first time running the marathon so I didn’t know what to expect.

Overall, Westmont Men’s and Women’s Track and Field found success at the national championship meet as James Asselin, Becky Collier, Kristan Holding, and Madison Herrera each earned All-American honors; and Collier was a national champion in the heptathlon.

