Westmont Athletes Qualify for NAIA Indoor Championships

Track & Field

Competing at the Soka Indoor Qualifier, Westmont Track and Field saw several more athletes qualify for the NAIA Indoor National Championships that will be held March 2-4 in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Pieter Top was the top finisher in the men's 400 meter with an automatic qualification with a time of 49.01. Previously, Top met the minimum qualification mark in the men's indoor heptathlon. His total of 4,819 is currently fourth best in the NAIA.

Michael Oldah punched a ticket to Tennessee with a time of 4:17.67 in the men's mile, in which he finished first. Oldach's time is 0.83 seconds faster than the automatic qualifying mark.

Also turning in an automatic qualifying performance was the men's distance medley relay team of Michael Contant, Pedro Perez Espino, Thomas Hamlin and Blake Fonda. Finishing in first place, the foursome posted a time of 10:20.57.

Earning provisional qualifying status in men's events were Perez in the 600 meters with a time of 1:21.59 and Conant in the 1000 meters with a time of 2:33.06.

The women's distance medley meter team of Maia Halverson, Emily Parks, Anne Elise Brown and Terri Baker claimed second place and qualified for nationals with a time of 12:23.10. Their time was 7.30 seconds faster than the automatic standard.

Taryn Phipps won the women's 600 meters, finishing in a time of 1:34.95. Phipps earned an automatic qualification last week at the Westmont Sunshine Indoor Open, but lowered her time by 1.65 seconds.

Brown, Phipps, Hope Geisinger and Parks won the women's 4 x 400 meter relay in a provisional qualification time of 3:59.49. The same group has already earned an automatic qualification in the 4 x 800 meter relay.

Emily Williams finished the 5,000 meters in a time of 18:16.03, earning a provisional qualification mark.

Next weekend, the Warriors will host UC Santa Barbara and Pepperdine in a tri-meet at the Westmont Track.