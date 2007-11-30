Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:50 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Westmont Athletics Ranked in NAIA’s Top 10

Cross country and soccer programs get Warriors off to a fast start in annual Director's Cup standings.

By Ron Smith | November 30, 2007 | 5:21 p.m.

Westmont’s athletics program  is ranked in the Top 10 in the first release of the 2007-08 NAIA U.S. Sports Academy Directors’ Cup  standings. The Director’s Cup awards points to an institution based on how each sport finishes at a national level. The Warriors are tied for 10th place with St. Xavier (Ill.).

"This is encouraging to me and a tribute to the good work that was done in the fall, both by our coaches and by our student-athletes," said Westmont Athletic Director Dave Wolf. "We want to be in the top 25 annually in the Director’s Cup ranking. From that vantage point, we have hit a mark that we want to hit. I know that staying there is a challenge, but my hope is that this will serve as a motivator for our entire staff to keep aiming for that."

Westmont men’s and women’s cross country  led the way for the Warriors in point accumulation. A 16th place finish at nationals for the men’s program, and 17th for the women, earned the Warriors 42 and 40 points, respectively, in the cup standings. Men’s and women’s soccer  also contributed to the totals. The men’s program  garnered 37.5 points for a top-32 finish while the women’s program brought in 25 points. Westmont tallied 144.5 points.

The Sports Academy Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics  (NACDA) and USA Today. The U.S. Sports Academy, based in Daphne, Ala., is the program sponsor. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in up to 12 sports — six women’s and six men’s.

"What I love about (placing 10th) is that as we look at the future and continuing to develop our program, we want everyone to come along for the ride," said Wolf. "Whether it is facilities or scholarship levels or whatever the enhancements happen to be, we want to lift up every program. We don’t like the ‘major- minor’ terminology or the ‘tiered’ terminology. We like the idea that all of our coaches and athletes have equal opportunity to excel."

The next release of the NAIA standings is set for mid-December and will including points earned for volleyball. Westmont finished 48th in the 2006-07 Directors’ Cup standings.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 