Westmont, Azusa Women Play to 0-0 Draw

Soccer

NAIA seventh-ranked Westmont women’s soccer and Azusa Pacific played to a scoreless draw Saturday night in a battle of former Golden State Athletic Conference rivals in Azusa

In the first 10-minute overtime period, the Cougars had three shots, including one shot on goal. In the second overtime period, both teams had a significant opportunity to clinch the victory.

For the Cougars, Lindsey Ryals fired off a shot that was denied by Westmont goalkeeper, Amber Rojas. Rojas made five key saves throughout the game – two of which were in overtime.

For the Warriors, Kira Nemeth nailed off a shot in the last minute of the second overtime period but was thwarted by Cougar goalkeeper Zoey Bauman.

On Wednesday Sept. 21, the Warriors will play in their first Golden State Athletic Conference game of the season against Hope International in Fullerton at 12 p.m.