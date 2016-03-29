Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 4:45 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Westmont Baseball Belts Three Homers in 11-1 Rout

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | March 29, 2016 | 4:18 p.m.

 A stiff breeze blowing out to left, 15 hits and a solid pitching performance by a quartet of Warrior pitchers provided seventh-ranked Westmont (25-6) with all it needed to down the Firebirds of Saint Katherine 11-1 on Tuesday afternoon at Russ Carr Field.
 
Freshman starter Sean Coyne picked up his second win of the season against no loss. The right-hander pitched five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits. Coyne struck out two and did not allow a walk.
 
Freshman Grant Gardner pitched the sixth and seventh innings without giving up a run. Gardner allowed two hits, struck out two and did not issue a walk.


 
Austin Cipres pitched the eighth inning. The first batter reached by virtue of a catcher's interference call before Cipres struck out the next three batters in a row.
 
Bay Buckley took the mound in the ninth. He gave up one run on three hits, struck out one and, like his predecessors, did not allow a walk.
 
The Warriors scored five unearned runs in the bottom of the first to take control of the game early. With one away, Matt Matlock reached on an error and took third when Alex Bush singled through the left side. With two away, Bush stole second and then advanced to third on a throwing error that allowed Matlock to score.
 
Bush scored on an infield single by Alika McGuire, putting Westmont up 2-0. After Luke Coffey was walked, freshman Levi Zosky, swinging on the first pitch in his first collegiate official at bat, deposited the ball over the left field fence for a three-run home run.
 
In the second inning Matlock tripled on a ball hit into the right field corner with one away. He scored when Bush ground out to second. Derek Rodigo stepped to the plate next and smashed a solo home run deep over the left field fence. McGuire then came up and homered down the left field line with the ball passing about two feet inside the foul pole.
 
Westmont added two more runs in the fifth inning. Coffey walked with one away and then stole second base. After Bader reached on an error that moved Coffey to third, Austin McGilvra was awarded a base on balls to fill the sacks with Warriors. Scott Soria stepped to the plate and delivered a two-RBI single up the middle to put Westmont in front 10-0.
 
The final run for Westmont came in the sixth inning after Michael Valentin, Jr., singled up the middle. A walk to Bryce Morison moved Valentin to second before Zosky singled to left to load the bases. Kyle Soria then delivered a sacrifice fly to left.

