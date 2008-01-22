Westmont Baseball: Season Opener Postponed by Rain
By Ron Smith | January 22, 2008 | 7:04 p.m.
Westmont’s baseball season opener, scheduled for Wednesday at Russ Carr Field, has been postponed. The doubleheader against Cal State San Marcos has been rescheduled for noon Thursday, weather permitting.
Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.
