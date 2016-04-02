Westmont Baseball Squeezes Out a Split Against Bethesda

Baseball

After dropping the first game of a doubleheader with Bethesda (22-15) by a score of 4-2, Westmont (27-7) was locked in a scoreless battle with the Flames in the second game.

Turner Conrad squeezed home Alex Stefanic with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for a 1-0 Warriors win to gain a split of the nonconference baseball twin bill.

Westmont got excellent relief pitching from Sam Sheehan, who picked up the win.

Bethesda had a man on second in the top of the seventh inning, but Sheehan struck out Daniel Gutierrez to retire the side.Westmont's outlook brightened when Stefanic and Alex Bush drew walks to start the bottom of the seventh. After a Flames' pitching change, Jarrett Costa laid down a sacrifice bunt that moved Stefanic to third and Bush to second.With one away, Derek Rodigo walked to load the bases. After a strikeout, Conrad bunted and the ball rolled two-thirds down the third-base line, staying just on the edge of the infield grass. By the time Flames' pitcher Braxton Ravello-Diaz got to the ball, there was no play to be made as Stefanic raced home with the game-winning run and a 1-0 victory.