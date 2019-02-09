Westmont Baseball Wins Fourth Straight

Baseball

Senior infielders Taylor Bush and Luke Coffey each went 3 for 5 at the plate and drove in two runs to help NAIA No. 25 Westmont Baseball defeat the Thunderbirds of British Columbia 8-3 for its fourth straight win to start the season.

"I like what I see," said Westmont head coach Robert Ruiz. "It's early, but the guys are finding ways to win games and we are winning them in different ways. That is a good sign."

Junior Cory Dawson took the mound for the Warriors picked up the win after limiting the Thunderbirds to two runs on six hits in 5.1 innings of play.

"I thought Cory did a really good job commanding his fastball today," said Ruiz. "He got through the lineup one time pretty efficiently. Cory is going to be a really good pitcher. We have high hopes for him here and hopefully beyond. He minimized some situations that could have turned into game-changing innings. He made some big pitches in some big spots."